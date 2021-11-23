Top health official: We may be on the verge of a fifth wave

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of public health services in the Ministry of Health, said on Monday that there are concerns over another outbreak of COVID-19.

"We do not know if we are on the verge of a fifth wave. There is a real change in trends. Since mid-October we have seen an increase in the infection rate. We are doing in-depth analyses, most of the morbidity is among children and a large percentage are in the 5-11 age range," Alroy-Preis said in an interview with Channel 13 News.

"20,000 appointments for vaccination of children have already been booked but we have no set goal. I want to know that parents feel safe, that they have answers to their questions, that they choose to vaccinate the children to protect themselves. There is a lot of Fake News on one hand, and on the other hand there is a lot of established medical information on the website of the Ministry of Health, from a paper by the Organization of Pediatricians. Every parent's decision is a reasonable decision," she added.

To the parents she said, "Believe the pediatricians and go ask them. Rely on serious medical information in making this decision. The parents will decide and read the data. There is no compulsory vaccination in Israel. I think there is no need for a compulsory vaccination in the State of Israel - every person is responsible for his own body and has to decide on his own whether he performs a medical operation on it or not."