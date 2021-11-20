Herzog to meet with UK Parliamentarians and Prime Minister

Israel's President Isaac Herzog and the First Lady will begin their visit in England as guests of honor at the special 49 Flames exhibition hosted by Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge, in memory of Jewish Olympians murdered by the Nazis.

President Isaac Herzog will meet Members of Parliament on Monday at the Palace of Westminster, followed by a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

On Monday evening, President Isaac Herzog and the First Lady will participate in a special Genesis Prize Foundation event paying tribute to the late Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks one year after his death. Joining the event will be Jewish community leaders and UK Government officials past and present.

President Isaac Herzog and the First Lady will begin Tuesday by participating in an event with UK Jewish community leaders.



Following this, President Isaac Herzog will meet UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street, after which the President and the First Lady will make their way back to Israel.