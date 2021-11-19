Northern California town marches against anti-Semitism

Thousands of residents of the northern California town of Los Gatos marched against anti-Semitism and hate on November 14.

The United Against Hate walk, organized by Diane Fisher, director of the Jewish Community Relations Council at Jewish Silicon Valley, was prompted by multiple incidents of swastika graffiti on Los Gatos buildings and sidewalks in the last few weeks, Jweekly reported.

Over 40 groups and politicians coordinated the rally with the town of Los Gatos. After the crowd walked to the Los Gatos civic center, local officials and leaders, including State Senator Dave Cortese, Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen and Filipino activist Jennifer Briscoe, made speeches.

Jewish Silicon Valley CEO Lael Gray estimated that more than 3,000 people attended.

“It was such a big crowd of people. it was people from every religion, from every walk of life,” Gray told Jweekly, adding that people also came out of their houses and drivers honked their horns in a show of support.

Fisher said that representatives from many local groups attended the event in solidarity with the Jewish community, including the NAACP and the Filipino community.

In a statement, the town of Los Gatos said: “Thank you to all of our partners and the over 2,000 community members who came together on November 14, 2021 to unite against hate and walk for love and peace in Los Gatos. We are committed to diversity and inclusivity and we are stronger together.”