New details on spy in Defense Minister's house

New details emerged Thursday evening in the case of the spy in the house of Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

The cleaner who used social media networks to reach out to an official associated with the Iranian regime, offering to assist him in various ways, Omri Goren, was employed by the Gantz family for a long time, going back before Benny Gantz became Defense Minister.

Goren was introduced to the Gantz's through mutual acquaintances.

Kan 11 reported that the cleaner and his wife worked at the Gantz residence twice a week on average. He and his wife set up a cleaning company that they work for and Gantz paid them personally. Gantz's office stated that all payments to the cleaner were done legally and that all receipts were kept.

The Shin Bet admitted on Thursday that there were security failures and that the backgrounds of those who work next to senior officials would be re-examined. The investigation has revealed that Goren has a long criminal record, including five convictions and 14 police cases between 2002-2013, including two bank robberies, burglary, theft and more. He was sentenced to prison four times, the last of which was for four years for robbery.

Earlier, former Mossad chief Maj. Gen. Danny Yatom called the employment of Goren at the Defense Minister's home a "very serious failure."

"The relevant authorities must investigate this immediately. This is a very serious malfunction, more than people tend to think," Yatom aid in an interview with Kan Bet.

Adi Carmi, a former senior Shin Bet official, commented on the affair on Galai Tzahal: "He started working there before Gantz was appointed defense minister - there is a security failure here. Lessons will be learned and conclusions will be drawn. It is important to say that from the moment he contacted the officials on the other side, he was located and thwarted."