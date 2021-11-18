Centuries-old Torah scroll retrieved from suspected Arab thief

An Arab resident of Umm El-Fahm has been arrested following an undercover police operation to retrieve what is believed to be a stolen sefer Torah (Torah scroll) hundreds of years old, of immense value.

The scroll originates from Baghdad, and the Arab was attempting to sell it for hundreds of thousands of shekels when his plans were foiled.

Another three men were arrested along with the main suspect, all residents of the north of the country.

The three additional suspects were interrogated on Wednesday and are being held in detention until Thursday.

Police have taken custody of the sefer Torah. The operation was conducted with the cooperation of the Antiquities Authority.