Israel Police investigators in the Northern District completed their investigation of six suspects in a museum break-in last month, and on Thursday indictments were filed.

On February 19, deactivated old weapons were stolen from the Golani Museum at the memorial site for the brigade of that name, located at the Golani Junction.

Police quickly went into action, placing roadblocks, conducting searches, and conducting widescale intelligence activities. They soon succeeded in capturing six suspects, all in their 20s and 30s and residents of the Bedouin Arab town of Tuba-Zangariyye in northern Israel, as the suspects traveled in two vehicles near the Ami'ad Junction.

At the same time, Northern District police officers, Hashomer Hachadash volunteers, trackers, and soldiers conducted extensive searches in a number of areas in the Galilee, where the investigation showed the stolen weapons might be hidden. The weapons were eventually located hidden beneath bushes and rocks in an open area near the Ami'ad quarries.

At the conclusion of their investigation, the police investigators consolidated the evidence, and indictments charging the suspects of breaking in and stealing, carrying or transporting weapons parts, and conspiring to commit a crime were filed against the suspects.