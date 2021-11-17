Knesset approves commission of inquiry into death of Ahuvya Sandak

The Knesset on Wednesday approved the establishment of a commission of inquiry into the death of Ahuvya Sandak, the 17-year-old boy who was killed in a police chase last year.

Both the coalition and the opposition voted to support the measure, including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Under the measure, a joint committee will be established from the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and the Internal Security Committee in the next two weeks, to discuss the issue of the response of the police and the IDF to the 'hill-top youth.' The establishment of the joint committee was initiated by MK Nir Orbach (Yamina).

Last week, a source in Israel's Justice Ministry has slammed the police investigation of Ahuvya Sandak's murder as "negligent," Yediot Aharonot reported.

The investigation was handled by the Police Investigations Department, which examines cases in which police officers are suspected of wrongdoing. Last month, it was reported that Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar (New Hope) was considering whether to file an indictment against one of the officers.

Protesters have demonstrated in recent weeks at the Jerusalem Chords Bridge, demanding the prosecution of the police officers involved in Sandak's death.