עימותים עם משטרה במחאת סנדק איתמר כרמון

About 200 people demonstrated on Saturday night at the entrance to Jerusalem, in protest of the killing of Ahuvya Sandak and the closing of the case against the police officers involved in the incident.

During the demonstration, the protesters blocked the entrance to Jerusalem several times. At least 12 people were detained by police, including a woman with a baby.

One young woman was ticketed by the police during the demonstration for blocking traffic, and the other demonstrators collected the money for her and covered the cost of the ticket within a few minutes.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit more than a week ago closed the case against the four police officers who were involved in the chase in the Binyamin region, in which 16-year-old Sandak was killed.

Mandelblit stated that no criminal liability could be attributed to the police, since according to the evidence "there was justification for the pursuit of the vehicle which Sandak was in."

Mandelblit stressed that "there is no basis in the evidence to claim that the police officers sought to intentionally 'hit' the fleeing vehicle." He noted that even after examining the opinions of traffic examiners, including the examiner hired on behalf of the Sandak family, "it is not possible to determine which of the vehicles deviated and caused a collision during the chase."