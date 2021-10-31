Report: Justice Ministry debating indictment in Ahuvya Sandak case

According to a report on Channel 13 News, Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar is debating whether to file an indictment against one of the police officers involved in the death of Ahuvya Sandak z”l.

If indicted, the officer will be charged with causing death by negligence.

Responding to the report, the Sandak family said, “Unfortunately, the investigation into the death of our beloved son was conducted by the Police Investigations Department, which meant that the investigation was negligent and ineffective and did not aim to uncover the truth of what happened. Ahuvya was killed by police driving recklessly and without any constraints, when they hit the vehicle our son was sitting in – the chase violated the law and all established procedure.

“No indictment will bring Ahuvya back, but it is the duty of the state to prosecute those police officers involved in the incident. Furthermore, those officers were supported by the entire police organization, some of whom gave orders and others who whitewashed what happened.”

They added that, “The problem here is the organizational culture within the Israel Police; this was not just the fault of a single policeman. The role of the police is to represent the values ​​of honesty and justice, and the Jewish People, who are an honest people, will trust the police only if they are true to their values.

“It is a great pity that this is not obvious to the State Prosecution, and we ask that they take a good look at the system and do what is needed to fix it.”

The Honenu organization also responded to the report, saying, “Too little, too late, but the situation can still be rectified. We call on the State Attorney to stop deliberating. The evidence here is clear, the findings are clear – it is already known that the police officers deliberately rammed into the car in which Ahuvya was traveling, an illegal act that led to his death.

“The blood of the Hilltop Youth is not free for the taking, and all those involved should be prosecuted. Take care not to cause further damage to the public’s trust in the law enforcement authorities.”