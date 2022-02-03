התקרית במחאת סנדק

A protestor was run over by a car during a rally against the closing of the cases against the officers involved in the death of Ahuvya Sandak Thursday night.

Several hundred people participated in the protest at the entrance to Jerusalem. A number of protestors blocked the road and confronted the police.

The police closed the road and began evacuating the protesters. Six protestors were detained for disturbing the peace.

The protestor who was struck by a vehicle was treated at the scene.