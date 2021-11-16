'Daycare decree' delayed until January 2022

Following appeals to Israel's Supreme Court, the Economy Ministry's Labor Department has decided to delay again the implementation of a change in the criteria regarding who is eligible for a daycare subsidy for their children, Behadrey Haredim reported.

Under the July plan, families in which the father learns Torah would no longer be eligible for subsidies - even if families in which the father is studying in college are eligible.

Last week's decision to change the date follows the Supreme Court's demand that the State justify within two weeks why the reform should not begin in September 2022.

The reform was originally scheduled to take effect on September 1, but was delayed until November in order to give families more time to make arrangements.

On Monday night Channel 12 News reported that the State had announced a second delay to the plan's start date, this time pushing it until January 2022 "due to legal difficulties."