Moran Bracha, a mother of a child who attends a daycare, filed a police complaint after she claimed a clown tied her son to a chair and applied glue to his mouth during an activity at the daycare last week.

According to the mother, the clown decided to do this "as a joke" because the child had gotten up from his seat several times. "The teacher said he said, 'Let’s tie him to the chair, take a picture for mom, and say we finally managed to seat him.' Later, I heard from the director that it was 'for a second,' and then from the supervisor that it was 'a failed joke,' and that it was a mistake. It was as if they had broken some object by mistake."

The teacher even sent the photo in the daycare parents’ WhatsApp group, the mother shared in a Facebook post.

"After I screamed at her, she deleted the photos from the group, claiming that I shouldn't feel uncomfortable," she added. "My heart broke, and the tears haven't stopped flowing since then. I can’t recover from that image."

The Ministry of Education said, "This is an extremely unusual incident involving a caregiver at the daycare. The published footage raises serious concerns about behavior that crosses all professional, ethical, and educational boundaries. Since this matter is under investigation by the Israel Police, the ministry is unable to provide further details publicly. The ministry is supporting the child’s parents and will take all necessary measures based on the findings of the investigation."