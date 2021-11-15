Health Min.: Less than 200 hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Less than 200 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, Israel's Health Ministry said Monday morning.

Sunday saw 390 cases of coronavirus diagnosed, bringing the total number of active cases to 5,629. Of those, 193 are hospitalized.

The newly-diagnosed cases represent 0.54% of coronavirus test results received Sunday.

Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients are 145 whose condition is serious, including 109 whose condition is critical. A total of 98 coronavirus patients are intubated, and 34 of them are on ECMO (heart and lung) machines.

Since the start of the pandemic, Israel has seen 8,143 coronavirus deaths.

On Monday morning, Israel's coronavirus czar, Professor Salman Zarka, said that the Health Ministry will soon inform the public on whether children who have recovered from coronavirus should be vaccinated as well.

"On Sunday we will inform the public whether recovered children are required to be vaccinated," he told Galei Tzahal. "In the coming days, we will make a decision on the matter."