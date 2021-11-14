Health Ministry chief approves children's vaccines

The Director General of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Nachman Ash, on Sunday evening accepted the recommendation of the epidemiological treatment team and the advisory team for COVID-19 vaccines to vaccinate children aged 5-11.

In his reasoning for accepting the recommendation, the Director General of the Ministry of Health explained that a large majority of the committee members believed that the vaccine had a good safety profile.

The efficacy data presented by Pfizer indicate a 91% efficacy in disease prevention in children aged 5-11 in a controlled clinical study.

Most experts believed that the degree of benefit of vaccination at these ages outweighed the risk involved, and therefore Ash accepted their recommendation to approve the vaccine for this age group.