Former US Pres. scores two legal wins

A lawsuit filed against former US President Donald Trump was withdrawn Friday by the complainant, Fox News reported.

Summer Zervos, a former "The Apprentice" contestant, pulled her 2017 lawsuit against the former President. In that suit, Zervos had claimed that Trump sexually assaulted her in 2007.

The reason Zervos pulled her suit was not entirely clear, Reuters said, but added that her lawyers had issued a statement.

According to the report, lawyers Beth Wilkinson and Moira Penza said Friday that, "Ms. Zervos no longer wishes to litigate against the defendant and has secured the right to speak freely about her experience."

In a statement quoted by Reuters, Trump said, "It is so sad when things like this can happen, but so incredibly important to fight for the truth and justice. Only victory can restore one’s reputation."

Trump attorney Alina Habba said Zervos "had no choice" but to pull her suit, "as the facts unearthed in this matter made it abundantly clear that our client did nothing wrong."

At the same time, a New York state judge dismissed a 2019 lawsuit brought by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, suing the former President for $1.9 million to cover legal expenses.

In that case, Judge Joel M. Cohen ruled that Cohen's lawsuit relied heavily on oral agreements which had been nullified by written agreements, and that none of Cohen's legal bills were linked to the case's sole defendant, the Trump Organization, The Washington Post reported.

The Post added that Cohen's attorneys declined comment.