Ayelet Shaked: 'We'll continue to build in Judea and Samaria - just as we did before'

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) met with members of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in New York.

"The Conference of Presidents here is diverse, just like our government is, and there are different opinions," Shaked told Arutz Sheva. "I was asked about the construction in Jerusalem and in Judea and Samaria, and I explained that we will continue to build just like we did before - no more, and no less. That's the agreement we reached when we formed the government."

"There are people in Judea and Samaria, and we will continue to build for them," she emphasized.

When asked whether the government truly intends to keep its agreement regarding the town of Evyatar, Shaked responded, "I said that we will certainly stand behind the agreement, and that soon we will be able to construct a yeshiva at the site."

Regarding the recent clashes with Women of the Wall, Shaked said, "I answered that Jerusalem was destroyed because of baseless hatred. Scenes such as this, of arguments and clashes between different groups, should not be seen at the Western Wall. I was glad that the President intervened and spared us these scenes. We need to sit and talk - not clash at the Western Wall."