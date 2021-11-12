'Ad Kan' movement: Ensure Arab party's money does not fund terrorism. How will this work?

The "Ad Kan" movement is initiating an investigation and inspection system that will monitor the transfer of funds of the United Arab List (Ra'am) party, in order to ensure that the funds are not transferred to terrorist organizations or to support terrorism.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva, Adv. Yosef Ackerman, director of the movement's legal department, talks about the initiative and why it is necessary.

Ackerman emphasizes that he welcomes any investigation and any journalistic investigation that is conducted and which examines the facts.

In his remarks, Ackerman emphasizes that the main argument of his organization is the demand to understand what the Ra'am movement is ideologically, and on the other hand to understand who its chairman, MK Mansour Abbas, is and what his goals are. In this context, he mentions the "Aid 48" organization, which rolls in fifty million shekels a year and transfers money to Gaza while its leader arrives in Gaza and meets with Hamas members.

"Funding the families of terrorists is money that goes to terrorism, and if a Hamas government ministry concentrates money and directs it to certain families, it is a funnel to terrorists. It is also a violation of the law. It is money that serves Hamas," Ackerman said.

As stated, Adv. Ackerman's organization intends to examine and ensure that the funds that reach the Ra'am as part of the coalition agreements will not reach terrorism and its supporters. He said that ideally, it would have been appropriate and desirable for government officials to do the examination, as MK Miki Zohar (Likud) suggested to the Foreign Minister during the vote on the state budget, but as will be recalled, the Foreign Minister responded with a refusal. "The Israeli government is not ready to do its most elementary job, to check where the funds are going. We intend to do that," he says.

"We are setting up a project that will analyze every shekel that goes to Ra'am, where it goes, if it is used and who uses it, who controls the money," says Ackerman. Charities are often used as a cover for terrorism, and often things fall into the gray area. That is why his organization intends to bring every case that is questioned to the relevant security forces. "When the security forces are alerted, they do their job," he says.