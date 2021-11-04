Likud's original suggestion to the coalition

On Thursday, deliberations and voting on the opposition’s reservations to the Regulatory Law resumed in the Knesset following a long and stormy budget session on Wednesday.

Prior to voting, MK Miki Zohar (Likud) proposed an original suggestion to the coalition parties.

“We have a logical compromise to suggest to you,” he said, “if you want to come to an agreement, and for us to withdraw all of our reservations.”

“Our suggestion is that every shekel that this government transfers to the United Arab List and to the Islamic Movement will be monitored by a mechanism overseen by both the coalition and the opposition, a mechanism that will track every shekel, to ensure that nothing trickles down to Hamas in Gaza. If you can do that, you’ll be defending Israel’s security and also preventing a filibuster,” Zohar suggested.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid), however, vetoed the idea. “I’m happy to see that yesterday’s late-night session didn’t destroy the sense of humor of the opposition,” he said. “The answer is no.”