Infiltrators: High crime, low deterrence, and no long-term plan

Forty-four. That's the number of cases police have opened against one infiltrator, between January 2020 and August 2021, data received by Israel Hayom showed.

The data shows that even though dozens of criminal cases are opened against the infiltrators, they return to the streets over and over, and are suspected of committing crimes. The information shows that infiltrators, unlike the Israeli citizen, cannot be followed by law enforcement and prevented from committing his next crime.