Watch: Infiltrators attack youths in southern Tel Aviv

African infiltrators attacked Israeli teens at a soccer field in southern Tel Aviv, apparently after the teens refused to leave the field when the infiltrators asked,

An Israeli man uploaded the documentation to Twitter and wrote, "They took over the country. Sudanese and Eritreans attacked boys playing soccer in Gan Hatikva in Tel Aviv just because they asked them for the field and the boys refused to give it to them."

The chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, MK Bezalel Smotrich, also tweeted the video and wrote: "Political correctness is killing us. So enough! This is our country, and our city, and our plots, and these infiltrators need to return to their countries. This isn't corona, but it is still very important."

Doron Avrahami, an activist in the "Liberation of Southern Tel Aviv" movement, responded to the tweet: "This is exactly our life. This is what we are talking about. Zero arrests for infiltrators and it is certain that Israelis have been arrested." Another tweet mentioned that the person who is actually under prolonged house arrest is the activist Shefi Paz.