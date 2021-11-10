First US Capitol rioter sentenced for violence against police gets 41 months in jail

A former MMA fighter who owns a New Jersey gym became the first US Capitol rioter to be sentenced for violence against law enforcement.

Scott Fairlamb pleaded guilty to punching a police officer and obstructing an official proceeding during the January 6 riot. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 41 months in prison, CNN reported.

"I truly regret my actions that day. I have nothing but remorse," Fairlamb said during sentencing.

He told the judge: "I just hope you show some mercy on me sir."

Judge Royce Lamberth told the defendant he made the right decision accepting a plea deal.

"Had you gone to trial, I don't think there's any jury that could have acquitted you,” Lamberth said.

He added: “The way you hit (the police officer) in the face like that, you're fortunate he wasn't injured.”

Fairlamb’s sentence will reportedly be used as an indicator for how long the prison terms may be for other rioters charged with similar violent offenses. Previous Capitol riot cases have all been for non-violent charges, which have seen little jail time.