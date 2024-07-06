Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) said on Friday that posters outside his Capitol Hill office that featured pictures of hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza were vandalized a day earlier in what he called a “vile act of hate.”

“My Capitol office was vandalized yesterday in a vile act of hate in which the posters of the more than 100 people still held hostage in Gaza (including 8 Americans) were ripped from the wall, shredded and tossed across the hallway,” Schneider wrote in a post on social media site X, which also included a photo of the vandalism.

“This was a shameful act on any day, but especially on July 4, our country’s Independence Day. Sadly, it was but one of many hateful, un-American actions that took place across the country on the day we celebrate freedom and democracy,” he added.

“I’ve been disgusted by the videos and reports of individuals calling July 4th a terrorist holiday’ and burning American flags. It’s not just happening at my office in Washington, D.C. More than 700 miles from the Capitol, my home was targeted last weekend at 2:30AM by approximately 50 masked demonstrators banging drums, blowing horns and screaming antisemitic chants,” continued Schneider.

“The same groups that were at my house earlier in the week marched through Chicago on July 4th, not calling for peace, but rather condemning the United States of America,” he wrote.

“These actions don’t advance peace. Instead, they play directly into the hands of Hamas terrorists enabling them to continue to hold hostage not only those they kidnapped from Israel, but all civilians in Gaza as well,” concluded Schneider.

The Illinois Democrat’s office said the incident was reported to US Capitol Police, who told The Hill that it is “aware and investigating” the incident.

“To protect the investigation, we cannot provide any more information at this time,” Capitol Police said.

