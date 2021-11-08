Report: Ministry of Health contacted Pfizer regarding COVID pill

The Ministry of Health has already contacted Pfizer and requested information on its coronavirus pill in order to examine whether to purchase it, Kan 11 News reported on Sunday.

According to the publication, the professional echelon in the pharmaceutical department at the Health Ministry contacted Pfizer to request any possible material available on the new drug developed by the company.

Health Ministry officials estimate that the Pfizer drug is a “game changer” but not one that eliminates the need for a vaccine. This is because the drug does not prevent the disease, but, once approved, can lower the number of serious cases as well as the death rate.

Pfizer said on Friday that the experimental pill it had developed demonstrated up to 89% effectiveness in curbing hospitalizations or death among high-risk patients.

Hebrew-language media later reported that Israel was not yet in talks to purchase the new treatment from Pfizer, which was already in talks with 90 other nations seeking to purchase the pill.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that the government is looking into purchasing the Pfizer coronavirus pill.

"It is possible that there is good news in the form of a medicine for the treatment of the coronavirus. Already this weekend, I asked our system to study in depth the subject of the new medicine, and to examine procurement for the State of Israel," Bennett said at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting.

"If the drug is approved for use, it will be another significant tool in the management of the pandemic, along with vaccines for everyone and accessible tests, for everyone, all the time."