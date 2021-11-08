Meretz to Elkin: There will be no construction in the Jordan Valley

MKs Mossi Raz and Gaby Lasky from Meretz on Sunday sent a letter to the Minister of Construction and Housing, Ze'ev Elkin, demanding that the construction plans in the Jordan Valley be halted and not be brought for approval before the government, Channel 13 News reported.

The two spoke out against Elkin's plan to approve housing units that would double the number of Jewish residents living in the area.

In their letter, the Meretz MKs wrote, "We have reached our limit. The strength of this government is in advancing the things we can agree on together, this decision is far from it."

"We call on you to stop the plan immediately and not bring it to the government's approval," the two added.