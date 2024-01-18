Former Israeli Minister Amnon Rubinstein, one of the founders of the Shinui movement and a leader of the Meretz party, passed away on Thursday at the age of 92.

Rubinstein, a professor of law, was awarded the Israel Prize for the study of law in 2006. He served in the government as Education Minister, Minister of Science and Technology, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Communications Minister.

He also served for a decade as Dean of the Tel Aviv University Law Faculty. After that, he moved to the world of journalism and was appointed as a political analyst in the Haaretz newspaper.

In 1974, he founded the secularist Shinui Movement and in 1977 he was elected to the Knesset on the ticket of the Dash (Democratic Movement for Change) party. Ahead of the elections for the 12th Knesset, he took part in the founding of Meretz, through which he served in several ministerial positions.

In 1999, then-Knesset Speaker Avraham Burg erroneously eulogized him and prayed in his memory, after receiving a false report from a citizen. Rubinstein reacted to the incident humorously.

In 2002, he left politics and returned to academia where he served as the Dean of the Interdisciplinary Center Law School Herzliya and later as its president.