Nikki Haley: Israel shouldn't wait for US green light to hit Iran

Nikki Haley, former US Ambassador to the United Nations, has warned Israel not to rely on the US to stop Iran.

"If Israel makes the grave decision that its security depends on removing that threat, it should not wait for an American green light," she said Saturday at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting. "In matters of life and death, it is better to be strong and criticized than weak and ignored."

She added, "If a politician supports the disastrous Iran deal, opposes moving the American embassy to Jerusalem, and is embraced by anti-Semites who support the [Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions] movement, then a pro-Israel group should have absolutely nothing to do with him or her."

Haley's comments follow Iran's announcement of a widescale military exercise in the Gulf of Oman, and its warning that any "acts of aggression" will be met with a "crushing response."

The Iranian exercise is expected to begin on Sunday, November 7, 2021, and will include from north of the Indian Ocean to parts of the Red Sea. It will also, according to Iranian reports, include the use of "new equipment."