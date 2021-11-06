Israel warns Israelis in Ethiopia to come home

Israel's Foreign Ministry has issued a travel warning for Ethiopia, due to a recent escalation in conflict in the country.

Due to the increase in fighting and tensions in Ethiopia, the Foreign Ministry recommends that all Israeli citizens avoid travel to that country at this time.

The Ministry also recommended that Israelis currently in Ethiopia leave the country, due to civil unrest, disruptions and limits on movement and access, communications, and availability of products, and possibly flights as well.

At the same time, the US State Department has raised the level of its travel warning to Ethiopia to Level 4, calling on the public not to travel to the country. In addition, the US has requested that all American citizens currently in Ethiopia leave the country and return to the US, while civilian flights are still available.

Earlier on Saturday, the US Embassy in Addis Ababa said that the US government has ordered its non-emergency government employees to leave Ethiopia.

The instruction is due to armed conflict in the area, as well as civil unrest and potential supply shortages, the Embassy said.