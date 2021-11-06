Brazilian singer dead in plane crash

Brazilian singer Marilia Mendonsa was killed on Friday night in a plane crash on her way to a show, BBC reported.

According to the site, Mendonça was set to perform at a concert in the city of Caratinga, 12km (seven miles) from the crash site. The crash occurred between her hometown Goiania and Caratinga in the country's Minas Gerais state.

Minas Gerais state’s civil police also confirmed Mendonça’s death, without providing details about the cause of the accident, which occurred shortly before arrival, the Associated Press added.

Four other people were killed in the accident: Mendoza's uncle who served as director, her producer, the pilot and co-pilot.

Mendonsa is survived by a son, Leo, who will be two years old this coming December.