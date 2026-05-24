HaEmek Hospital confirmed the deaths of the two men who were in the light plane that crashed in an open area near the community of Tel Adashim today (Sunday).

The two, both in their 50s, were evacuated to the hospital by MDA teams in critical condition and while performing advanced resuscitation procedures, but the doctors were forced to declare them dead.

Paramedics and medics from Magen David Adom, who arrived quickly at the scene, reported that two victims were found unconscious.

MDA paramedic Maor Atedagi said: "This is a serious incident. We arrived at the scene with ambulances, intensive care vehicles and immediate response motorcycles. They led us through the field to the plane that crashed. The plane had severe damage to the fuselage and two men were lying nearby."

Atedagi added, "They were unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing. We immediately began performing advanced CPR and evacuated them in MDA intensive care units to the hospital in critical condition."

The circumstances of the aircraft crash in open space are currently being investigated by the authorized authorities.