Deadly roads: 11 dead in 24 hours

Eleven people have been killed in road accidents since Friday evening.

On Route 60 near the town of Yitzhar, five Palestinian Authority Arabs were killed when two vehicles collided. Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics and IDF medics arriving at the scene attempted to aid their victims but were forced to declare their deaths.

Early on Saturday morning, a pedestrian was killed by a vehicle on Route 60, near the southern town of Meitar. MDA paramedics attempted to resuscitate the victim, who was aged about 50, but were forced to declare his death.

On Friday evening, two people around 30 years old were killed in a road accident on Route 31, near the Bedouin outpost of Kuseife in southern Israel.

Also on Friday, two motorcyclists were killed: a 25-year-old who was hit by a vehicle and injured by a guardrail in Sakhnin; and a 45-year-old who lost control and overturned in Samaria.

A bicycle rider in his 50s was critically injured Saturday morning in a "hit and run" accident, after being hit by a vehicle in Rishon Lezion. Hours later, the 18-year-old resident of Tel Aviv turned himself in to the police and was detained for questioning.

MDA paramedic Tal Putterman said, "The bicycle rider was lying on the road near his bicycle, unconscious and suffering from very serious multisystem injuries. We conducted medical examinations, we quickly placed him on a mobile ICU, and we evacuated him to the Assaf Harofeh-Shamir hospital while continuing attempts to resuscitate him, while he was in critical condition."