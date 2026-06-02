The Beit El Council announced that one of the victims killed in the serious car accident Tuesday night on Route 232 near Ashkelon was Nahliya Or-Tzion, of blessed memory.

“With great sorrow and deep pain, we announce the untimely passing of Nahliya Or-Tzion, daughter of Lydia and Aharon Konigsberg, who was killed overnight in a tragic traffic accident. The residents of Beit El mourn, embrace, and support the family during this difficult time," the council said in a statement.

Nahliya Or-Tzion studied at Ulpanat Reaya in Beit El. This year, she served as a dormitory counselor at the Ulpana (religious girls' high school) in Ma’ale Adumim and previously held a similar position in Kochav Yaakov.

Also seriously injured in the accident was Yael Klein, daughter of longtime Beit El residents Malki and Menachem Klein. The public is asked to pray for the recovery of Yael Tova bat Malki.

Beit El Council head Shai Alon paid tribute to Nahliya Or-Tzion, saying, “Nahliya was a truly exceptional young woman, filled with kindness, generosity, and love for others. The Konigsberg family is a deeply rooted and beloved family in Beit El, known for education, acts of kindness, and service to the community. On behalf of all the residents of Beit El, I send a heartfelt embrace to the family and pray that the Holy One, Blessed be He, grants them the strength to endure this terrible tragedy and that they know no more sorrow."

He added, “We are also praying for the recovery of Yael Tova bat Malki, a resident of our community who was seriously injured in this devastating accident, and we call on the people of Israel to pray for her healing."

Another young man was killed in the crash, while two additional victims sustained moderate injuries.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics Dvir Malul, Reut Ben Harosh, and Tomer Kaplan described the scene: “This was a very severe collision involving two private vehicles. We saw a woman in her twenties lying beside the road unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing, suffering from very serious injuries. We performed medical assessments, but unfortunately her injuries were critical, and we had to pronounce her dead at the scene."

They added that additional MDA teams treated four other casualties, including a man and a woman in their twenties and a 25-year-old woman who were seriously injured, as well as an 18-year-old man in moderate condition. All were evacuated to hospitals for further treatment.