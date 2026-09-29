26.09.2026. KOŚCIERZYNA. POTRĄCENIE 14-LATKI NA HULAJNODZE PODCZAS RELACJI NA ŻYWO!

A TV crew covering a fatal accident in Poland captured another crash in real time when a car struck a 14-year-old girl riding a scooter, sending her onto the windshield and over the vehicle’s roof.

The incident occurred last Saturday in Kościerzyna, Poland. TVP Info reporter Miłosz Szyliwionczyk arrived with a camera crew on Kartuska Street to report on a tragedy that had occurred earlier in one of the area’s courtyards.

In the first accident, a three-year-old boy was run over by a car. Despite efforts to resuscitate him, he could not be saved.

But as the crew prepared for its report, a sudden crash was heard behind the reporter. The cameraman immediately turned the camera toward the street, capturing the second accident as it unfolded.

The footage shows a vehicle turning onto a side road as a 14-year-old girl approaches on a scooter. The impact sent her crashing into the car’s windshield, over the roof and onto the road.

The reporter said that when he turned after hearing the noise, he saw the girl lying on the road and the damaged car driving away.

The reporter and cameraman immediately stopped the broadcast, rushed to the girl and called emergency services. Because the camera continued recording, the crew was able to provide police with details about the vehicle, including its license plate number.

The girl remained conscious after the collision, but according to the reporter, she was unable to stand. She asked the crew to notify her mother and was later taken to hospital for examination.

The driver returned to the scene a few minutes later, before emergency services arrived.

According to the Polish newspaper *Fakt*, medical examinations showed that the girl had not suffered serious injuries. She sustained only minor scratches, did not require hospitalization and was placed in her mother’s care.

Police also told the newspaper that the 21-year-old Audi driver did not have a driver's license.