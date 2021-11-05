Biden: US secured millions of doses of Pfizer's anti-COVID pill

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that the United States has secured millions of doses of Pfizer's experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19.

"If authorized by the FDA we may soon have pills that treat the virus in those who become infected," Biden said, according to Reuters.

He added, "We've already secured millions of doses. The therapy would be another tool in our toolbox to protect people from the worst outcomes of COVID."

Biden’s comments came after Pfizer announced the results from a clinical trial of its new coronavirus drug, aimed at preventing serious cases of the virus among high-risk groups – particularly those unable to receive the COVID vaccine.

According to a press release by Pfizer, the experimental pill demonstrated up to 89% effectiveness in curbing hospitalizations or death among high-risk patients.

The new antiviral pill was combined with low doses of an HIV drug called ritonavir, producing an effect that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla called a “game-changer”.

