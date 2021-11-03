Health Min.: Vast majority of COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated

The vast majority of those who are newly diagnosed with coronavirus are unvaccinated, data from Israel's Health Ministry shows.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry diagnosed 663 new cases of coronavirus. Among the new cases diagnosed on Tuesday are 458 people who are unvaccinated, 73 who received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine, and 52 people who had received the booster dose as well.

With 7,447 active cases of coronavirus, the country currently has 276 coronavirus patients hospitalized, among them 201 who are in serious condition.

At the same time, the number of patients in critical condition dropped from 142 to 135, and the number of patients intubated dropped from 126 of Tuesday to 120 on Wednesday. The number of patients on ECMO (heart and lung) machines showed a smaller drop, from 43 on Tuesday to 41 on Wednesday.

While the numbers themselves seem to be dropping, the positivity rate seems to be steadily rising, from 0.68% on Sunday to 0.78% on Monday, to 0.86% on Tuesday. The positivity rate is the percentage of positive coronavirus test results out of all test coronavirus results received that day.

The number of coronavirus deaths rose by three, to 8,106 since the start of the pandemic.