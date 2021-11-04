'We defeated the greatest empire in history, the United States'

Speaking on the National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance on Thursday morning, Major General Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, proclaimed that, “Today is a day of great victory for the Iranian nation, overcoming the greatest empire in human history, namely the United States,” Israel Hayom reported.

November 4, the National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance in the Islamic Republic of Iran, marks the anniversary of the beginning of the Iranian hostage crisis, when Iranian students stormed the US embassy in Tehran.

“On November 4, 1979, at a time when the United States was at the height of its political, military, and economic power, and the Iranian people had not yet built the great structures of their present power at the beginning of a glorious revolution, a great revolution took place in the heart of that Islamic revolution,” Salami continued, according to Israel Hayom.

“This courage and endurance in the atmosphere of that time in the world is one of the most amazing historical facts for both human beings and the Iranian nation,” he said, describing how, “we were dealing with the USA and its impact on the world that was suffering from aggression, occupation, and coup d'état in every corner.”

Salami accused the United States of being a warmonger on a massive scale: “More than 40 major wars in 40 parts of the world are the product of US policy in the world. It has fought against Europe, Africa, South America, the Far East, the Middle East, and Russia – everywhere. More than eight million deaths are the result of direct US wars. More than 200 interventions in the internal affairs of countries in the form of coups, economic sanctions, military wars, and civil seditions are the product of the policy of a superpower that has willed throughout its political life to pursue military goals by expanding military power. Each of the 750 US military bases in the world, each with a circle of political influence, has sought to establish pervasive political dominance in the world.”

“From Ferdinand Marcos in the Philippines to Jafar Namiri in Sudan to Pinochet in Chile and the pharaohs of Egypt and the Shah of Iran and the ruling sultans of many Arab countries, it is full of dictators who emerged from the womb of the American political system,” he added.

“Americans are accustomed to constantly losing to the Iranian nation, but this has not yet been a lesson for them. The decline of the United States has begun, and the political vitality and revolutionary enthusiasm and the attainment of a high degree of power for our system increases day by day,” he concluded.

On Wednesday, Ali Bakri Kani, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, revealed that international negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program are set to recommence at the end of the month.

“In a telephone conversation with Enrique Mora, we decided to start negotiations to remove the illegal and inhuman sanctions on November 29 in Vienna,” he wrote on Twitter.

Representatives from China, France, German, Russia, Britain, and Iran are expected to participate.