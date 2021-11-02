CDC panel recommends emergency use authorization for Pfizer vaccine for children

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday voted unanimously to recommend an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.

Members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices spent close to an hour commenting in support of the recommendation before they voted, according to CNN.

The question now goes to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who signaled in opening remarks to the committee’s meeting that she strongly supports vaccinating children in this age group to protect them against COVID-19 and its complications, and to help school get back to normal.

Vaccination could begin as soon as Walensky issues her decision.

This past Friday, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine received authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for children ages 5 to 11.

The vaccine is administered as a two-dose primary series, 3 weeks apart, but is a lower dose, 10 micrograms, than that used for individuals 12 years of age and older which is 30 micrograms.

Friday’s approval came three days after an FDA advisory panel endorsed Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

17 members of the advisory panel voted in favor of the recommendation and one abstained.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, US President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, estimated on Sunday that children ages 5 to 11 in the United States may be able to receive their COVID-19 vaccine in the first two weeks of November once the shots are approved.