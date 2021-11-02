Two youths suspected of stealing MDA ambulance

Two youths from the central Israeli city of Modi'in Illit are suspected of stealing an ambulance Monday night and driving it to northern Israel, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

Initial reports showed that the pair had found the vehicle's keys, apparently due to the fact that one of the medics assigned to it is a relative of one of the boys.

The two entered the ambulance and began driving it northwards. Two hours later, Magen David Adom (MDA) noticed that the ambulance was in the area of Shfar'am, at a gas station, Kikar Hashabbat said.

The people working in MDA's dispatch center waited for the ambulance to shut off its engine, after which they disabled the ambulance by means of remote control.

The dispatch center then sent staff in another ambulance to collect the ambulance which had apparently been stolen.

On Tuesday morning, Israel Police have opened an investigation into the matter.