Report: 2,500 children hospitalized in Israel after contracting COVID-19

A total of 2,500 children were hospitalized in Israel after they contracted COVID-19, a recent report from the IDF's Military Intelligence Directorate and published by Israel Hayom said.

Health Ministry statistics show that the chance a child diagnosed with coronavirus will be hospitalized in moderate, serious, or critical condition due to coronavirus or its complications, including PIMS, is 1:900. If hospitalized patients in "good" condition are included in the count, a child's chance of hospitalization due to coronavirus or its complications rises to 1:200 out of diagnosed cases.

With regards to the likelihood of a child being diagnosed with PIMS following a coronavirus infection, it is estimated that the chance after being diagnosed with COVID is 1:3,500; so far, Israel has seen about 150 cases of the syndrome.

Most children hospitalized due to PIMS have required a stay in the ICU, and between 1%-2% have died, the report added.

"Examination of the infection statistics in Israel and around the world shows that contrary to popular opinion, coronavirus can definitely be dangerous for children as well," the Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center wrote in its report.

"While in most cases children experience mild illness, a not-insignificant portion of children who are infected with coronavirus are liable to suffer significant and even dangerous illness."