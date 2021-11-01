Price of COVID tests at Ben Gurion Airport to rise

The coronavirus tests which are given at Ben Gurion Airport will become more expensive starting today.

Instead of NIS 40, the slower tests will now cost NIS 89 after the Test2Fly organization took control of the operation of the tests from the Check2Fly organization.

The exchange comes after a long legal battle that began when Omega, together with Rambam won the tender of the Airports Authority to operate the test sets for takeoffs and landings.

The standard test in which results are received within 14 hours will rise in price to NIS 89, while the rapid tests with which results are obtained within four hours will cost NIS 149.

The price of the tests at Ben Gurion Airport will be expensive compared to tests in other places, such as Super Pharm, which charges NIS 119 for testing and NIS 89 for 'Lifestyle' holders, or the Be store chain, which charges NIS 139 or NIS 115 for Shufersal Club members.

The Bikurofa chain offers a test for flying abroad for NIS 99 - the tests in these branches are performed by AID, which also offers tests at several Sonol stations.

Passengers returning to Israel must perform the coronavirus tests through the Pemi Premium company at Ben Gurion Airport. The test price for those who book in advance will be NIS 80.