Health Ministry: 37 dead of coronavirus in one week

Israel's Health Ministry on Monday morning reported that 472 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases to 7,823.

Over the past week, a total of 4,282 Israelis have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Of the coronavirus test results received Sunday, 0.68% were positive.

The Ministry also noted that 299 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized, including 219 who are in serious condition and 148 who are in critical condition. Last month, it was reported that the majority of severe illness occurs in those who are not vaccinated against coronavirus.

Around the country, 130 coronavirus patients are intubated, and 43 are hooked up to ECMO (heart and lung) machines.

Since the start of the pandemic, 8,100 people have died of coronavirus in Israel, among them 37 who died of the virus within the past seven days. Of those who died, 19 were unvaccinated, 9 had received two vaccine doses, and another 9 had received three vaccine doses (two plus a booster shot).