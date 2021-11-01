London synagogue defaced with swastikas

A teenager has been arrested after a synagogue was defaced with swastikas in northwest London, Sky News reported.

Police were alerted to reports of a male spraying swastikas on the walls of a synagogue in Belsize Square, Camden, at about 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, according to the report.

Officers, who arrived soon after and began looking for the suspect, found a 16-year-old boy nearby, arrested him on suspicion of religiously aggravated criminal damage and took him into custody.

Police said they also found other swastikas sprayed on walls in the surrounding area.

Scotland Yard said an investigation is under way to determine if the same person is responsible.

Britain has seen a surge in anti-Semitic attacks in recent years. In August, the Community Security Trust (CST) which is tasked with providing security to the UK Jewish community, reported record levels of anti-Semitism in the first half of 2021.