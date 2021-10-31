White House press secretary tests positive for COVID-19

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, The Hill reports.

"While I have not had close contact in person with the President or senior members of the White House staff since Wednesday — and tested negative for four days after that last contact — I am disclosing today’s positive test out of an abundance of transparency," she said in a statement quoted by the website.

"I last saw the President on Tuesday, when we sat outside more than six-feet apart, and wore masks," added Psaki.

The press secretary opted not to travel with President Joe Biden and other staff members to Europe on Thursday after a member of her household tested positive for the virus, she said in a statement. She last held a press briefing with reporters on Wednesday at the White House.

Psaki said she is vaccinated and has mild symptoms. She will return to work after a 10-day quarantine following a negative test.

US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is vaccinated against COVID-19, tested positive for the virus several weeks ago and self-isolated at home.

In late September, US State Department spokesman Ned Price tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing symptoms.

Before testing positive, Price had been in close contact with Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his meetings at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Blinken tested negative at the time.