Following the closure of the case of the police officers who conducted the chase that caused the death of the late Ahuvya Sandak, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is expected to publish this week his decision on whether to file an indictment against the four young men who were in the vehicle with Ahuvya.

Channel 12 News reported that it is expected that an indictment will be filed against the four for risking human life in a transit lane.

According to the report, the police and the Attorney General's Office believe that there are grounds to prosecute the four and the findings of the investigation substantiate the suspicion that the five young men, including Ahuvya, were driving near Ma'ale Michmash, while masked and throwing stones at Arab cars.

The Sandak family responded and said: "The killing of our beloved son by the police shows everything that is not good in the justice system and the police. There is leak after leak, failure after failure, the system is full of whitewashing and injustice. Tomorrow we will embark on a path of correction and a struggle for justice."

The family will hold a press conference in Jerusalem on Sunday at noon and will issue a statement regarding the decision to close the case against the police officers involved in the affair.