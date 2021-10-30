IDF commander suspended for refusing to be vaccinated

The commander of the IDF's Northern Command has suspended from duty the commander of the reservist Alpinist Unit for refusing to be vaccinated.

The Alpinist commander is a lieutenant colonel in reserves.

IDF regulations permit unvaccinated reservists to substitute a negative PCR test instead of getting vaccinated.

Kan reports that the ordinary regulations have been expanded here in light of the suspended commander's position.

The suspended commander wrote to his soldiers that, "The Major-General insists that all senior commanders set a personal example by getting vaccinated."