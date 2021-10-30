Iranian-affiliated hacker group attacks Israeli web hosting company

An Iranian-affiliated hacker group has announced that it attacked the servers of an Israeli internet company, shutting them off, i24 News reported.

The "Black Shadow" group is responsible for last year's attacks on the Shirbit insurance company and the KLS finance company. Its current attack targeted the Cyberserve web hosting company, which provides data storage and servers for the Dan transportation company, the Taglit Birthright company, and others.

According to Haaretz, on Friday Black Shadow sent Cyberserve a Telegram message, saying, "We have news for you. You probably cannot connect to many sites tonight, and that is because the Cyberserve company and its customers were targeted by us."

"And what about information? As usual, we have a lot of it. And if you do not want your information revealed, contact us soon."

A recent survey showed that Israeli companies paid over $1 billion in ransom to cyberattackers over the course of 2020, and that one in every four Israeli companies suffered a cyberattack over the course of the year, i24 News said.