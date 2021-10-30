Watch: Israeli F-15s escort American bomber

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli Air Force F-15 fighter jets escorted an American B-1B bomber over Israeli skies towards the surrounding bay, an IDF source said.

The source added that, "The joint flight illustrates the continued strategic cooperation of the Israel Defense Forces with the United States in the area."

Earlier this month, the Israeli Air Force held the fifth "Blue Flag" international exercise at the "Uvda" Air Force base, where significant deployments and major international exercises are held.

The exercise, which has taken place every year since 2013, has a great impact on the strategic international aspect of the State of Israel, making it a bridge for regional cooperation and advancing shared capabilities.

This year, for the first time, both the United Arab Emirates and Jordan joined the Blue Flag exercise.

Alongside Blue Flag, there was also an F-35 conference in the Nevatim Air Force Base which included the delegations from Italy, Norway, Netherlands, UK, US and Belgium. The conference was led by the US.