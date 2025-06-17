תיעודים מתקיפות במערב איראן דובר צה"ל

The Israeli Air Force has been attacking several surface-to-air missile launch sites and radar stations in western Iran since this morning (Tuesday), guided by the Intelligence Directorate.

Air Force fighter jets recently completed a round of strikes in western Iran. In this mission, several sites and dozens of surface-to-surface missile launchers were targeted.

The Air Force’s actions have been focused on striking key missile launch sites and radar systems located in western Iran, continuing Israel’s efforts to degrade Iranian military capabilities.