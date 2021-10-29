Queen Elizabeth II advised to rest for at least two weeks

Queen Elizabeth II has been advised to rest for at least the next two weeks, accepting doctors' advice to cut back on her busy schedule, Buckingham Palace said Friday, according to The Associated Press.

The 95-year-old monarch can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time - including some virtual audiences, but she will be unable to travel to the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, November 13.

“However, it remains The Queen's firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on 14th November,” the palace said, noting a major event on the monarch's annual calendar.

Friday’s announcement comes days after the Queen cancelled her attendance at the COP26 UN climate conference in Glasgow, following "advice to rest" from doctors following an overnight hospital stay.

Last week, the Palace revealed that The Queen had spent one night in hospital for “preliminary investigations” before returning to Windsor Castle the next day.

The Queen held virtual audiences on Tuesday at Windsor Castle, according to AP. She greeted the ambassadors from South Korea and Switzerland in her first technology-aided appearance since she was driven to London's King Edward VII's Hospital on October 20 for “preliminary investigations.” She returned to her Windsor Castle home at lunchtime the next day and has been taking on light duties since.

