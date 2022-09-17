On behalf of the State of Israel, Israeli President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog will fly to the United Kingdom on Sunday, September 18, to attend the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and to express condolences to His Majesty King Charles III, the Royal Family, and the British people.

On Sunday at 4:20p.m. British time, President Isaac Herzog will pay his respects at Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Lying-in-State in Westminster Hall, in the Palace of Westminster. Later, at 4:35p.m. British time, he will sign the condolence book at Lancaster House.

In the evening, at 5:45p.m. British time, the President will attend a reception hosted by His Majesty King Charles III at Buckingham Palace for heads of state and royal families attending the funeral.

The following day, Monday, September 19, at 11:00a.m. British time, President Herzog will attend Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral at Westminster Abbey as the representative of the State of Israel, alongside other world leaders.

Israeli interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid will not attend the funeral, since he will attend the United Nations General Assembly.