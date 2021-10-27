Queen Elizabeth II to skip UN climate conference

Britain's 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the COP26 UN climate conference in Glasgow, after "advice to rest" from doctors following an overnight hospital stay, her Buckingham Palace office said Tuesday, according to AFP.

"Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow" for a November 1 reception, the palace said in a statement, adding that she "will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message".

Last week, the Palace revealed that the queen had spent one night in hospital for “preliminary investigations” before returning to Windsor Castle the next day.

The stay -- her first since 2013 -- and the palace's delay in revealing it have raised fears over her health, given her age, but the queen resumed official duties Tuesday, greeting new ambassadors to Britain in video audiences from Windsor castle west of London.